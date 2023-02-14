MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen truck crashed into a South Florida home.

Just after 4:30 p.m., City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene at 615 NW 18th Ave, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the truck that plowed into the home.

According to police, the truck was stolen about a block away from where the driver crashed.The owner of the truck followed the suspect.

The suspect who stole the vehicle did not know how to drive it, which led to the truck crashing into the home.

There were people who were inside the home, but they were not injured.

The driver needed to be extricated out of the truck by rescue crews. They was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The condition of that driver is unknown.

