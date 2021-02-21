Driver who fled police traffic stop, led chase through South Beach surrenders to police

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver that fled authorities after a wild pursuit through South Beach has surrendered to Miami Beach Police.

According to Miami Beach Police, motor officers were conducting traffic enforcement near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road when the driver of a black Cadillac, 18-year-old Isariel Delestre, ran a stop sign and refused to pull over, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver struck an officer’s motorcycle near Second Street and Ocean Drive shortly after.

Massimo Fortunato was working at his restaurant La Locanda on Washington as that Cadillac sped towards his patio.

“We were in the middle of the brunch, it was full of family and kids. Thank God we had the seven cops that were eating next door. They start screaming, ‘Everybody down! Everybody go inside’ or ‘Run the other way!’” Fortunato said.

That’s where officers said three women jumped out. Delestre and a minor ran off, and another passenger, 15-year-old Jeffrey Schick, jumped into the driver’s seat and hit the gas.

He then headed east, according to police, dodging barricades on Ocean Drive and speeding through Lummus Park.

“All I heard was ‘Run!’ and ‘Where are we going?’” said a tourist.

A few friends in town from New Jersey were walking down Ocean Drive as that car plummeted towards them and the rest of the crowd.

“If he would’ve went straight, he would’ve hit all of us for sure,” said another tourist.

As the teen driver turned the corner, officers said he ended up back on Washington Avenue, but eventually stopped near Sixth Street because of a flat tire.

“He tried to bail out of the vehicle. He was quickly apprehended. What we did find in that vehicle was a loaded firearm on the driver’s seat with an extended magazine,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

A dangerous drive caused major panic, but luckily, no one was injured.

“Cops did a great job,” Fortunato said.

“I think if the cops weren’t here, things could’ve ended differently. We are alive; that’s what matters,” a tourist said.

Delestre is now facing several charges.

According to police, the Cadillac is connected to a string of other crimes throughout Miami Beach, and it was reported stolen.

