MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said that the man involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Miami is behind bars after he turned himself in.

41-year-old Deshawn Daniels surrendered to police Saturday, following a fatal crash that claimed the life of 62-year-old Antonio Sanchez.

Police received an anonymous tip Saturday that led them to the location of an SUV which matched the description of the car involved in the incident.

According to Daniels’ arrest report, the officers at the location found that the vehicle was “properly parked with damage, that was consistent with striking a pedestrian.”

In that time, officers said that Daniels turned himself in, and Daniels said that he was driving the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Surveillance video captured the moment that Sanchez was crossing the intersection on the crosswalk on Northwest 12th Avenue and 28th Street when he was hit by the SUV.

The beige colored SUV struck the man, with police saying that Daniels drove away and left Sanchez for dead..

“I went outside, I heard the loud bang, I went outside and called 911 immediately,” said Axel Martinez. “It breaks my heart. It absolutely breaks my heart to see this.”

First responders arrived and rushed Sanchez to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sanchez’s loved ones are now in mourning.

Daniels is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and is expected to appear in court sometime this week.

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