SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars days after a chaotic crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that left three innocent people injured.

James Bradley Exposito was released from the hospital and booked into jail on Saturday.

The 39-year-old faces a list of drug charges.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Exposito had been under investigation after selling drugs to an undercover informant in May.

On Wednesday, police were attempting to take the suspect into custody when, they said, he led them on a chase.

Exposito is accused of attempting to run over detectives and causing a chain-reaction crash in the area of Southwest 132nd Street and U.S. 1.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.