PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics have rescued a driver after a bad crash in Pinecrest.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, the driver slammed into the sign of the Pinecrest Municipal Center on US 1 at Southwest 124th Street.

After being pulled out of the burning vehicle, they were taken to Jackson South.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.