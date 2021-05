NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been hospitalized after he was hit by a barrage of bullets.

The shooting happened in Northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m.

Officials said the victim ended up at a home along the 9000 block of Little River Drive and called for help.

The man, who was struck at least once, was taken to the hospital.

