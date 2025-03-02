MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit involving Florida Highway Patrol troopers came to a crashing end in a Miami Shores homeowner’s front yard, sending one person to the hospital.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, a car careened into a property along Northwest 103rd Street, near Second Court, Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into trees and knocked down a fence before it came to a stop.

Moments later, audio from the security footage captures police sirens, as the driver took off running.

A woman who said her vehicle was struck in all the chaos said the driver who slammed into her was leading troopers on a pursuit along Northwest 103rd Street when he lost control.

“There was a police officer that was chasing the car, and I think the car just swings into my car and then hit me from the back,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera. “Just blacked out, ’cause all the airbags came out.”

The woman said was inside an SUV with her two children.

“I’m just happy that I’m alive, and I have my kids in the car,” she said. “So far, everybody is doing good.”

The black Nissan sedan involved in the pursuit came just inches from going into the house.

The homeowners told 7News no one inside the residence was hurt, but they witnessed a man being placed into handcuffs after running away from troopers.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they took one person to a nearby hospital.

FHP blocked off parts of Northwest 103rd Street for hours while they investigated and crews cleaned up the mess. 7News cameras captured downed tress and a light post on the ground

It’s a mess that the homeowners said they are not looking forward to cleaning up, but are grateful they are all OK.

