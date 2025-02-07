MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after their car plunged into a canal in Medley.

The incident happened just before 5a.m., Friday at South River Drive at Northwest 105th Way.

Medley Police said they arrived at the scene to find the driver swimming to shore. They were taken to the an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

At last check, police did not report finding any passengers.

The vehicle was pulled from the murky waters.

The roads in the areas were closed as crews worked to remove the vehicle but they have since been reopened.

