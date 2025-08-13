NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who took Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a wild pursuit that came to an end in North Miami-Dade went from a hospital bed to bond court.

Antony Frederick stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge on Wednesday. The 23-year-old faces a long list of charges that include leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing from authorities and possession of marijuana.

Troopers said Frederick was speeding on the Florida Turnpike while behind the wheelf of a Genesis sedan when they tried to stop him on Friday.

Dashcam video showed troopers attempting the PIT maneuver before Frederick came to a smashing stop in front of a cement truck in the middle of traffic.

The driver had to be taken to Jackson North Medical Center after having seizures during his arrest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.