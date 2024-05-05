MIAMI (WSVN) - Road rage led to a shooting along Interstate 95 in Miami that sent one person to a hospital, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the southbound lanes near State Road 836, just after 11:40 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the incident occurred between people in two vehicles, and at one point someone discharged a firearm twice, striking the driver’s side window of one vehicle and grazing the victim’s left arm.

Paramedics transported the injured driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

