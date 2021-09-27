NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car came to a smashing stop completely inside of a business in Northwest Miami-Dade after a witness said the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Jean Achille said he learned a driver turned his business into a parking spot through a phone call.

“A client of mine called me. While I was in church, she called me, and I came here, and I see all of this damage,” he said.

The crash happened along Northwest 147th Street, near Seventh Avenue, Sunday morning.

Achille said he feared the driver was badly hurt.

“I thought this person was really injured or dead, but when I talked to her, she was OK, she was fine,” he said.

Achille said the driver told him she was suddenly unable to use her brakes.

“She said she was just driving, but she cannot control it. When she tried to press the brake, the brake’s not working, and the gas is turned, go to the median, and that’s when it stopped here,” he said.

The car has since been removed, revealing large holes both inside and outside of the business.

Despite the damage, Achille said, he’s grateful things weren’t worse.

“I think she’s been saved because God was with her,” he said. “She had just came from church, too. That’s what she said, she came from church.”

Kim Lue, the owner of the building, said she is working to have it repaired so Achille can get back to work.

“Now we just gotta start from scratch and figure out the next steps to get it working and get my tenants here a place that they’ll be able to continue their business,” she said.

Fortunately, no one was inside the business at the time of the accident.

