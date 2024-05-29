MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive sent a car careening into the back of a Miami Shoes home.

According to the resident, a driver crashed into her backyard fence along North Miami Avenue and Northwest 106th Street, Wednesday morning, then took off.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the rear of the house following cleanup efforts at the residence. A large gap is all that’s left in the section of the backyard fence that, the resident said, the vehicle struck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The resident said there is a speeding problem along North Miami Avenue.

Miami Shores Police said they are investigating but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.