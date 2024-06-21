SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a driver and several other people into custody after a traffic stop involving a pickup truck linked to a carjacking came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 181st Street, just before 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said police tried to stop the truck, which matched the description of one involved in a recent carjacking.

Detectives said the driver fled the scene, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade shows the driver of the truck rounding a corner and crashing into the cruiser, coming close to an off-duty officer.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Detectives detained several individuals, as they continue to investigate.

