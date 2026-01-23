MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver who was convicted for causing a deadly crash that killed a mother and two daughters in North Bay Village in 2022 learned his fate, Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Julius Bernstein appeared in court to learn how long he would remain behind bars for his role in a deadly crash in North Bay Village.

The judge decided to sentence Bernstein to serve 45 years in prison, with 10 years of probation.

According to authorities, Bernstein was traveling at speeds near 100 miles per hour when he slammed into another car carrying a mother and her two daughters, aged 15 and 12, near the 1300 block of the John F. Kennedy Causeway on June 27, 2022. All three women were killed in the crash.

Bernstein then fled the scene and ultimately left the state of Florida until authorities found him in North Carolina in 2023. He was later extradited back to South Florida to face charges of vehicular homicide.

During his sentencing on Friday afternoon, emotions were high inside the courtroom as the judge delivered Bernstein’s fate.

Prosecutors called several loved ones of those three victims to the stand, including Samir Saidi, the husband and father, who had mixed feelings on his family’s killer finally being brought to justice.

“Somebody with the same circumstances caused the death of my family, but if it was an elderly lady that she’d not see or somebody he did not act in a way it was just an accident, I would sit here and I would forgive him,” said Saidi. “I cannot have forgiveness for this individual, I can’t.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.