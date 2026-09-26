SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of some bad behavior behind the wheel has been charged with battery on an elderly woman.

7News obtained surveillance video of the Sept. 14 incident that showed the man, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Leavy, striking a 73-year-old woman’s car.

Authorities say after Leavy backed his Mercedes-Benz S Class into the woman’s car, he pulled up next to her and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s side window.

The 73-year-old retired nurse suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Leavy now faces charges of battery on a person 65 or older.

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