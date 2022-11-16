MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for an armed and dangerous driver who, they said, shot at another man in a road rage incident.

It was a scary ride for this man and his passenger, Tuesday, just after 7 p.m.

“Thank God we’re alive,” said the victim, Paul Puleo.

According to MBPD, the shooting occurred near 26th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

The victim said he was trying to get over on a Miami Beach road when a driver in another car wasn’t too happy about it.

“All of a sudden, I see a car in back of me just beeping the horn and just being very impatient. You know, I chose to ignore, but buddy was just very, very impatient,” Puleo said. “All of a sudden, I’m driving off, and I heard gunshots go off.”

Based on detectives’ preliminary investigation, the shooter fled the scene after firing into the victim’s car, which left a bullet hole in the lower driver side car door.

“It’s disgusting, and I’m frustrated like hell right now,” said Puleo.

He immediately reported it to police.

“They pulled out a gun. You know, that’s something you don’t do,” Puleo said.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We live in a dangerous world right now, and people are just really crazy as hell,” said the victim.

Detectives are working to identify the shooter and their vehicle.

If you have any information on this road rage shooting incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

