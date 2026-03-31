MIAMI (WSVN) - A fiery overnight crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood sent a driver to the hospital with severe burns.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 14th Avenue and 54th Street, early Tuesday morning.

First responders say the 42-year-old driver hit a pole, which sparked a fire. The motorist was able to exit the car before rescuers arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with burn injuries over 15% of victim’s body. He is listed in critical condition.

Back at the scene, camera’s captured the charred SUV involved.

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

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