NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who lost control of his car has crashed into a building in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 52nd Street in the Brownsville neighborhood.

7News cameras captured the car crashed against a building and police on scene investigating the incident.

Deputies said the driver has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

A man who lives in the apartment that was struck said he heard a boom and came outside to see what had happened.

“We hear boom. I come downstairs. I see the neighbors are waving us out because the truck, I think, was smoking a little bit, so we didn’t know if it was going to catch fire or anything, so we came out. I went back to get my mom because she’s 86 so I had to go help her and bring her outside,” said Fritz Lorenz. “That’s when I saw some of the neighbors tending to the guy who was driving the vehicle.”

He added the crash occurred just two to three feet from the front door of his home.

“It hit the right side, front, under the main window where my mother’s room is so it hit that side,” said Lorenz. “Very odd night for us.”

7News was told by the driver’s father that the driver was celebrating his birthday.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.