NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver, who lost control of his car, crashed into an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash which took place at around 8:00 p.m., Monday in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 52nd Street in the Brownsville neighborhood.

7News cameras captured the SUV crashed against a building and police on scene investigating the incident.

Deputies said the driver was been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

A man who lives in the apartment that was struck by the SUV said he heard a boom and came outside to see what had happened.

“We hear boom. I come downstairs. I see the neighbors are waving us out because the truck, I think, was smoking a little bit, so we didn’t know if it was going to catch fire or anything, so we came out. I went back to get my mom because she’s older, 86 years old, so I had to go help her and bring her outside,” said Fritz Lorenz. “That’s when I saw some of the neighbors tending to the guy who was driving the vehicle.”

He added the crash occurred just two to three feet from the front door of his home.

“It hit the right side, front, under the main window where my mother’s room is so it hit that side,” said Lorenz. “Very odd night for us.”

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear.

Although police have not released the driver’s identity, 7News was told by the driver’s father that the driver was celebrating his birthday.

Initially, the family were not allowed to go back into the home due to an electrical pole that went down. It is unclear if they were allowed back in after the investigation concluded.

On Tuesday morning, property management came to the complex to assess the damage and said they’ll be working on getting things repaired throughout the day.

At last check, the driver is still listed in critical condition.

