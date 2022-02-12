NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who ran a red light struck a North Miami Police cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade, investigators said.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 119th Street and Second Avenue, just after 9 a.m., Saturday.

The officer driving the cruiser and the woman behind the wheel of the other vehicle involved are both OK.

Police are investigating the incident.

The driver will be cited.

