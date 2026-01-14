NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to a woman’s rescue after her car went into a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade, as foggy conditions linger in parts of South Florida.

Cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units enveloped in fog near the canal, located where the Dolphin Expressway meets the Florida Turnpike Extension, just after just after 7:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said divers were deployed to search the vehicle. The driver was safely taken out of the water.

Cameras captured the victim as a first responder wrapped her in a white towel. She was later seen inside a private ambulance shortly before she was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Due to the crash, Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the ramp that takes drivers from the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway to the northbound lanes of the Turnpike Extension, as crews wait for a tow truck to remove the submerged vehicle.

Heavy fog is making for a difficult morning commute. Authorities urge motorists to drive with caution.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.