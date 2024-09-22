MIAMI (WSVN) - Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of two people after an SUV fell over the edge of an Interstate 95 overpass in Miami and landed on a fence below.

7News cameras captured a crane lifting the crushed vehicle off the fence along the 300 block of West Flagler Street in downtown Miami, late Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the dark green SUV flipped off the I-95 south overpass onto the street at around 3:30 p.m.

Passengers witnessing the aftermath of the crash took out their cellphones and recorded as people rushed to help.

“Y’all, them people just came from up there, bro, and everybody made it out the car alive,” a passenger is heard saying in cellphone video.

Witness Mariah Lewis said she and her young daughter stopped to help as well.

“I opened my glove box, I went to look in, ’cause I knew I had something sharp,” said Lewis.

Thankfully, she had a knife.

“They were pulling [the victims] out of the car. I had to hand my daughter a knife that I had in my car, so that they were able to cut the victims out of their seat belts,” said Lewis.

Lewis said two people got out of the SUV and appeared OK as they walked around.

“It’s just by the grace of God that the people lived, because I don’t understand how you fall from that high and [live],” she said, “and [the driver] literally got out, and he was walking when he got out of the car. They didn’t have to drag him out.”

Florida Highway Patrol, and City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded shortly after. Officers shut down the surrounding streets while paramedics checked both occupants of the vehicle.

Roads were reopened at around 6 p.m.

Lewis and her family said they were touched by the whole ordeal.

“It was bad, but it could have been worse,” she said. “I was just telling my daughter I’m so grateful. You’ve got to be grateful for life.”

Fire rescue officials said the man seen getting out of the vehicle was completely stable. He was taken to a local trauma center as a precaution.

As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear what caused the SUV to go off the overpass. FHP is investigating the crash.

