SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver encountered trouble on the tracks in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a woman drove through a crossing arm in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 112th Avenue, Saturday morning.

As a result, her car was clipped by the approaching train.

Investigators said the motorist was OK and refused to be transported.

The train was later cleared to continue its route.

