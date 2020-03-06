Driver OK after SUV plunges off 79th Street Causeway in Miami

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what led the driver of an SUV to plunge off the 79th Street Causeway in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Beach View Drive, Friday evening.

North Bay Village Police also responded to the scene due to the close proximity of the incident, which took place just east of the Pelican Harbor Marina.

Police said the white Infiniti SUV was traveling eastbound when it somehow ended up in the water.

Speaking through a translator, witness Ginenni Rodriguez said he was fishing nearby when he saw the vehicle hit the water.

The good Samaritan said he sprang into action.

“I ran to the car to check if there was anyone was inside,” said Rodriguez. “I was very close, and she quickly escaped through the window, and I told her, ‘Jump! Jump!’ And I asked if there was more people inside, but she didn’t answer, so I jumped in the water and checked through the window to make sure there was no one else inside.”

Only a woman, the driver, was inside the SUV. She made it out safely.

