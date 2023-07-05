SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was shaken but uninjured after ending up submerged in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 192nd Street and 194th Avenue, just after 4 a.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said the vehicle struck a utility pole before landing in the canal.

The driver was not hurt.

