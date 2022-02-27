NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cement truck ended up on its side on a Northwest Miami-Dade roadway.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units, including hazmat units, responded to the scene of the rollover wreck near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street, Saturday morning.

The truck came to rest right underneath the Metrorail line, next to a Mobil gas station.

Investigators said the vehicle spilled some fuel and knocked down a street light.

Fortunately, the driver was OK.

