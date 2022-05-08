MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver is OK after, police said, he was the victim of a carjacking in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 29th Street and 14th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the motorist was not hurt.

Police are searching for three subject in connection to the carjacking.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

