MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was OK after they crashed their car into a canal in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Northwest 67th Avenue and Loch Ness Drive, Thursday morning.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was treated by first responders at the scene.

It’s unclear if that person had to go to the hospital.

