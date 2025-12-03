MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a waste management truck that crashed into the Miami River Monday has been cited with careless driving.

Surveillance video captured the truck plowing through a tree, fence, and boat before hitting the river.

A good Samaritan jumped into the water and broke the glass windows to rescue the two female workers that were trapped inside the truck.

The identities of those employees has not been released.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.