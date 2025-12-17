MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida driver appeared in bond court, one day after, police said, he was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen Ferrari that ended with a crash into a power pole and him behind bars.

DeShawn Prendergast, the bridge of his nose bandaged, stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, late Wednesday morning.

“It’s my first time ever being arrested, Your Honor,” he said.

The 28-year-old faces a list of charges, including fleeing and eluding police and grand theft auto.

According to investigators, Prendergast he crashed a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue that was reported stolen into the power pole in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, early Tuesday morning.

The impact took out a transformer.

Prendergast managed to not only get out nearly unscathed but run off and hide from police.

Cellphone video recorded by Michael Severino captured the moment of impact near the 1200 block of Southwest Second Avenue.

The bird’s-eye view from the Brickell high-rise Severino calls home shows it all play out.

“It’s so weird, because everything happened so quick,” said Severino. “I was recording reels for my [Instagram], and next thing you know, I see a whole police chase.”

Police said it all began Monday, when residents on North Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach reported that their Ferrari and 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan were stolen while in the care of a transport company.

According to the vehicles’ owners, the transport company stopped answering once the cars were missing.

“Not shocked at all. I mean, it’s a gorgeous car. If it was a Ferrari Purosangue, that’s probably the car I would pick, too,” said Brickell resident Robert Brand.

Detectives said the Rolls-Royce was recovered in an unspecified part of Miami-Dade County, but the Ferrari remained missing.

Then, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, City of Miami Police officers spotted the stolen Ferrari in the area of Southwest Second Avenue and 17th Street.

When the officers tried to make a traffic stop, investigators, Prendergast sped off, but he would not get very far.

“I see the Ferrari turn right here on this street, and he just collides with the cop,” said Severino.

The impact caused the suspect to lose control and slam into the power pole, sending sparks flying and knocking out the electricity in several homes.

“All of a sudden I hear a loud boom, and then all of the lights went really bright,” said Brand. “My microwave started making noises, and then everything just shut off immediately, and my whole apartment was without power.”

Cellphone video shows police running after Prendergast after, detectives said, he tried to hide in a nearby apartment building.

Eventually, police said, Prendergast surrendered, and after being treated at the hospital for a gash, he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

In court Wednesday, Glazer said Prendergast should face additional charges.

“It looks like he also should have been charged with resisting without [violence] — he wasn’t — ’cause he fled from the police after he exited the vehicle,” she said.

Prendergast’s bond was set at $12,000. It has since been paid, and he is expected to be released later on Wednesday.

As of Wedneday afternoon, Miami Beach Police have not said whether the theft was part of an elaborate car theft ring or an isolated incident. They also haven’t specified how Prendergast got to drive the Ferrari in the first place and whether or not he works for the transportation company.

