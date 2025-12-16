MIAMI (WSVN) - The theft of two luxury vehicles in Miami Beach set off a chaotic chain of events that led to a pursuit and a crash in Miami involving a police cruiser and a light pole, sending the subject to the hospital, detectives said.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue slams into the light pole, literally causing sparks to fly, early Tuesday morning.

Seconds later, the screen goes white, because the transformer blew up, causing the power to go out in the area.

“It seems like it lights all the city,” said witness Andre Iermakov.

“I was sitting in my living room, on my laptop doing a bit of work, and all of a sudden I hear a loud boom, and then all of the lights went really bright,” said area resident Robert Brand. “My microwave started making noises, and then everything just shut off immediately, and my whole apartment was without power.”

7DroneForce hovered above the dark colored Ferrari, smashed and mangled. There was a wooden beam going through the driver’s side window.

According to Miami Beach Police, this all started when they responded to the reported theft of the Ferrari and a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan along the 4200 block of North Meridian Avenue, at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The owner of the Ferrari and the Rolls-Royce told 7News said they had hired a company to wrap the cars, adding they had used this company for years.

The vehicles’ owner believes the company hired a third-party transportation company to deliver the cars, and they believe the transportation company might have been behind the theft.

Miami Beach Police said that several hours later the owner of the company hired to wrap the Ferrari and Rolls-Royce called the vehicles’ owner to report they never arrived.

The vehicles’ owner said the transportation stopped answering their phone.

Detectives said the Cullinan was recovered in an unspecified part of Miami-Dade County, but the Ferrari remained missing.

“Not shocked at all. I mean, it’s a gorgeous car. If it was a Ferrari Purosangue, that’s probably the car I would pick, too,” said Brand.

Early Tuesday morning, City of Miami Police said, the vehicle’s owner was able to ping the vehicle to the area of Southwest Second Avenue and 17th Street in Miami.

Responding officers spotted the subject getting into the Ferrari and driving off, investigators said, prompting them to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver took off, but he wouldn’t get very far. Police said he collided with a police cruiser, then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the light pole.

“You know, it’s like you see [“Grand Theft Auto”] in real life,” said Iermakov.

Miraculously, the man was able to get out of the Ferrari, unscathed, and take off on foot.

“Like, I’m wondering how he was able to come out. Like, it looks like he’s kind of Houdini or someone. I don’t know,” said Iermakov.

The subject was not quite Houdini.

“Once that subject exited his vehicle, after the crash took place, he did a tip to conceal himself, at which point [officers] no longer had eyes on him,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva.

Cellphone video captured officers with flashlights after they set up a perimeter.

“They were trying to look around and find [the driver] in the bushes. They were using flashlights and riding around that area,” said Iermakov.

Officers were able to track down and apprehend the subject shortly after.

Paramedics transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor lacerations.

Back at the scene, cellphone video recorded by a witness shows multiple Miami Police units near Southwest Second Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

No other injuries were reported.

“Fortunately, no other innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this incident,” said Delva. “However, this could have taken a very tragic turn, so we’re very thankful that this subject was ultimately apprehended, and we can now chatge him accordingly.”

The Ferrari has since been towed from the scene.

Just after 9 a.m., 7News cameras captured Florida Power & Light crews lifting the toppled pole, as they attempted to get it back up and running.

Just over an hour later, FPL officials said there are nine customers without power, and their electricity should be restored by the end of the day.

The subject will be booked into jail once he is treated at the hospital.

Police are attempting to determine who was involved in this theft and whether it was a part of an elaborate car theft ring or an isolated incident.

