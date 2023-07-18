NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The violent rail road crossing wreck impacted the car and sent the train signal on 125th Street and 32nd Avenue, crashing to the ground in Northwest Miami-dade.

No train was involved when the blue Dodge Charger was careened into concrete and steel, Monday evening.

Osbel Esquijarosa, a witness and co-worker told 7News, the driver of the vehicle is in bad condition after being airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I didn’t have the time to think, I thought he was killed, he is not doing too good,” said Esquijarosa

The railroad support beam was ripped down and slid to the street. The car was left tilted upward, with two wheels off the ground, its airbags deployed and caused a lot of damage.

Esquijarosa had blood on his shirt and hands and said he tried to pull him out of the vehicle after the accident.

“With rocks trying to break the window,” said Esquijarosa. “He was coming at least 50-60 mph.”

Esquijarosa said he was in the red Honda Civic, which also got hit by the debris, and he watched the Dodge lose control on the wet, puddle-filled road.

“He has tubes attached to him,” he said.

Esquijarosa said he doesn’t think his co-worker is doing well in the hospital.

7skyforce captured the aftermath, where the railroad crossing was closed on Monday night for a cleanup after an awful accident.

The driver of the vehicle reported injuries and still remains in hospital.

