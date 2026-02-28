NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials from the North Bay Village Police Department said that the driver involved in a fatal accident on the 79th Street Causeway has not been charged or cited in connection to the incident.

The accident led to one fatality, an elderly man who crossed the street and was struck by a car.

The victim’s family who were on scene told 7News that the elderly man was heading to his granddaughter’s birthday.

Authorities shut down part of the causeway Friday night near Adventure Avenue.

A witness on the scene described what he saw.

“I just saw the body fly away. He was running to get to the other side but all the [traffic] lights were green. It happened so fast. He was like on a scooter or bike– when you see this and you don’t believe what happened right in front of your eyes, because I had never saw that before.” he said.

According to North Bay Village officials, all lanes in the area have been reopened as of Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Miami-Dade’s Sheriff’s Office is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

