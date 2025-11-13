NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a very close call when a driver nearly crashed against the front doors of a day care in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Spring Valley Academy near Northwest 27th Avenue and 85th Street, just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The near-crash occurred as parents were picking up their children.

The car struck the gate of the property and an exterior wall, causing minor damages.

No injuries were reported.

