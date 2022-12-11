MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fiery overnight wreck in Miami that left one driver dead.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash involving a car and a tow truck near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane, just after 12:20 a.m., Sunday.

Stephanie Perez lives near the busy stretch where the vehicles collided.

“The tow truck came to a stop at the stop sign where the gate is bent right there. That’s where it finally stopped,” she said.

Perez said the impact sounded like an explosion. She said she rushed outside to see what happened and saw a mangled car engulfed in flames.

Cellphone video captured the flames and the tow truck at the scene.

Police said they don’t know what caused the crash, but they said the smaller vehicle burst into flames.

Perez said the vehicles came through her yard, causing extensive damage to the property.

“Everything was demolished because of the accident,” she said. “Luckily, it didn’t hit the house, but the shed, everything that was in the shed, our entire gate, all the way down to the other side.”

Shortly after the impact, Perez said, an off-duty police officer saw what happened and jumped into action.

“The cop ran up to where the fire was, tried to save the guy that was in the fire, but the fire was huge,” she said, “and then he ran to the tow truck, and as he ran to the tow truck, my stepson was coming out of his house, and he asked my stepson to call the police.”

Shortly after, Perez said, more police and fire rescue units showed up and were able to pull the tow truck driver to safety.

But battling the blaze to save the other driver would prove to be too difficult. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They had fire extinguishers, they were trying to put out the fire, but it was too much,” said Perez. “It was, like, reaching the wire; that’s how high the fire was.”

Area residents believe speed played a role in the crash.

Police are attempting to determine what caused the crash. They have not identified the people involved.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.