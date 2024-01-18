MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash on the Florida Turnpike near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens left one man dead, authorities said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Florida Highway Patrol troopers and rescue crews were seen near the overturned vehicle, Thursday afternoon.

Fire rescue officials said they received a call about the crash just before 1:45 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a gray Dodge coupe was traveling southbound when he lost control and collided into the concrete barrier wall while traveling on the exit ramp.

Investigators said the Dodge fell under the highway onto the Miami Grand Prix race track, knocking down a few palm trees down after the vehicle plowed through a guardrail.

Authorities said the driver was ejected and died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s body was covered by a tarp on top of the highway.

Investigators are still attempting to determine what caused this crash.

Southbound traffic is moving slowly after troopers shut down the Turnpike exit ramp at Northwest 199th Street, as the investigation continues.

