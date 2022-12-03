NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and his car destroyed by the impact of a violent wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 71st Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was traveling southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue when he crashed into a Metrorail support beam.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

