NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person or people behind a deadly drive in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to 7News sources, the driver of a red Mazda 3 was traveling southbound on Northwest 13th Avenue toward the intersection with 119th Street, just after 4 p.m., Sunday.

Sources said multiple all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes pulled up alongside the car, and an argument ensued.

When the victim tried to flee, sources said, the Mazda was struck with bullets multiple times, and the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Sources said the subjects fled the scene, and police issued a “be on the lookout” for them.

Miami-Dade Police have not confirmed these details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

