MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a box truck was killed after, police said, they were involved in a crash with a Miami Police vehicle that sent two officers to the hospital and led to several street closures.

City of Miami Police units arrived at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 28th Avenue and 25th Street, early Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the truck lay on its side. A dark colored car is seen smashed underneath with its airbag deployed. Large walls from a home were also seen smashed onto the ground.

“This was a very serious accident, as you can see in the images,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

According to investigators, the officers somehow collided with the truck. It’s unclear whether the officers were in one vehicle or were separate.

“This is still an investigation that we’re still putting together,” said Cruz. “What I can confirm is that two of our officers were involved in a very serious car accident just after 12:30 this afternoon with a box truck.”

Those involved in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Both officers are listed in stable condition.

“They’re getting treated, and they should be released today,” said Cruz. “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the driver of that box truck has passed away.”

Miami Police’s accident review investigators will be looking at everything to figure out how the crash happened.

“It’s still very fresh; our investigators are on the scene, and they are checking everything, checking cameras, talking to witnesses, everything,” said Cruz. “Again, it’s a puzzle that we’re still putting together.”

Police have temporarily closed Northwest 24th through 26th avenues, between 27th and 29th streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Detectives have not released the identity of the box truck driver. They said it could take days before they determine what caused the crash.

