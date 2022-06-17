OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An update to a police pursuit seen first on 7News.

The man arrested, Alexander Gesslein, was booked into jail Friday morning. He’s charged with robbery, carjacking and aggravated battery.

Police said the 30-year-old stole a car and led police on the chase through Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

He was arrested along the train tracks near 135th Street and LeJeune Road in Opa-Locka.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.