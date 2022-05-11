MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said the driver to blame for a horrific hit-and-run is now facing a judge.

Ameko Anton Jacques will be placed on house arrest.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of crash with serious injury and reckless driving.

Officers said he plowed his SUV into two people, as well as a storefront in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood back in December and took off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but have since recovered.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.