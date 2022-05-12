MIAMI (WSVN) - The woman accused of a deadly, high-speed crash has bonded out of jail.

Twenty-one-year-old Shamonni Alexandre has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Officials said she was running from police, early Friday morning, and driving with a suspended license when she ran a red light and slammed into another car along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street in Miami.

The victim, 22-year-old Shereka Oriscar died at the scene.

