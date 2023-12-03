NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the driver who, they said, was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade and have confirmed a second arrest, as more details of the incident that also left an officer injured come to light.

According to Miami-Dade Police, what started with an attempted routine traffic stop ended with shots fired in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 64th Street, Friday evening.

Investigators said an officer attempted to pull over 38-year-old Virgil French, who was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger, but the motorist refused to stop, eventually hitting an electric pole.

Speaking with reporters Friday night, MDPD Detective Luis Sierra, said the suspect used the car to injure an officer.

“Our officers quickly assessed and attempted to make contact. The subject accelerated toward one of our officers, striking him and pinning him against his own vehicle,” said MDPD Detective Luis Sierra. “Our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.”

7News cameras at the scene captured the Challenger’s windshield riddled with bullet holes.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with leg injuries but has since been released.

Paramedics transported French to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical condition.

Police have charged French with attempted murder of a police officer. Detectives said they found a gun in the car that had been stolen.

The passenger in the Challenger, identified as 40-year-old Charlie Harris, was also placed under arrest. He faces charges of resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As it turns out, Harris was charged three years ago after, investigators said, he pushed a lit cigarette into his 5-year-old son’s chest because he wouldn’t give back a phone.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood where Friday’s shooting took place said she saw the police pursuit right in front of her.

“The white car, basically, it stopped at the stop sign, and once he’s seen the police coming, they just drove by,” she said. ‘Yeah, I was afraid that someone was going to get hit.”

Her neighborhood quickly became a crime scene, with blocked roads, police tape and dozens of detectives.

“It’s scary, and I don’t know thought process of person driving the vehicle,” said.

The officer has returned home from the hospital on Sunday morning, meanwhile, the driver will be transferred to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center when he’s stable.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.