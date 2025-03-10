MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash.

Miami Police responded to the crash near Southwest 27th Avenue and 27th Terrace Monday morning in Miami.

Two cars crashed, leaving one of them rolled over on the curb.

The hospitalized driver’s condition remains unclear.

Officials said the other driver was taken to the station to be tested for driving under the influence.

