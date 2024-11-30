NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified and charged a 21-year-old woman in connection to a hit-and-run outside a North Miami Beach shopping plaza that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

North Miami Beach Police said Johnyce Keels struck the victim as he rode his bicycle on the sidewalk along Northeast Sixth Avenue, near 167th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

Detectives said Keels drove off moments later, but officers were able to locate and apprehend her.

The young victim, Juan Pinilla, told 7News on Thursday that he was shaken up after the crash. The teen stayed overnight at a hospital and is currently recovering at home.

Keels is facing charge of leaving the scene of a crash with no serious injury.

