Driver in custody after road rage incident on SR 826 leads to shots fired

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody after, authorities said, a road rage incident on the Palmetto Expressway in West Miami-Dade led to shots fired on the highway.

7SkyFirce HD hovered above the scene along the northbound lanes just north of Southwest Eighth Street, Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of an Acura was heading northbound when the motorist became involved in a road rage incident with another driver and fired shots at the other vehicle, at around 2 p.m.

Investigators said a Miami-Dade Police officer who was driving on the roadway witnessed the incident and took the driver of the Acura into custody.

No one was shot, and no injuries have been reported.

One northbound lane is currently shut down while authorities investigate. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

