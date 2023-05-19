NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have taken a man into custody following a wild chain of events involving a stolen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and a cross-county police pursuit on the Florida Turnpike that came to an end near Boynton Beach.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, this all began in Opa-Locka.

The call of a stolen rescue engine went out at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. but it’s unclear where the fire truck was stolen.

The vehicle, which belongs MDFR Fire Station 32 in North Miami Beach, was in Opa-Locka where it is believed to have been stolen..

Traffic cameras captured the truck and police vehicles heading north along Interstate 95 and the Turnpike.

Near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit on I-95, a traffic camera captured the truck backing up toward police cruisers before taking off again.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded, but neither is the lead agency investigating this incident.

It all came to an end along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

7News cameras captured the truck surrounded by multiple police vehicles off to the right shoulder of the highway.

Cellphone video recorded by a passenger of a vehicle passing by the scene appeared to show the man who was detained.

No injuries have been reported.

The Turnpike is currently open to traffic.

It’s unknown at this time what charges, if any, the driver of the stolen truck may face, as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

