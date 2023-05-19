NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have taken a man into custody following a wild chain of events involving a stolen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and a cross-county police pursuit along Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike that came to an end near Boynton Beach.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, 31-year-old Aljenard Lekambrick entered a fire truck that MDFR personnel were using for a training exercise in the area of Northeast 166th Street and Seventh Avenue in North Miami Beach, Thursday evening.

Shortly after he fled with the vehicle, investigators said, Lekambrick crashed into a marked Opa-Locka Police cruiser that was parked in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 143rd Street in Opa-Locka.

The call of a stolen rescue engine, which belongs to MDFR Fire Station 32 in North Miami Beach, went out at around 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, MDPD units followed the stolen truck on I-95, where a pursuit ensued.

Near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit, a traffic camera captured the truck backing up toward police cruisers before taking off again.

Once the truck entered Broward County, police said, MDPD units disengaged and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took over.

Traffic cameras captured the truck and multiple cruisers heading north along the Florida Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded.

Police said the pursuit came to an end when the truck was stopped along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Lekambrick was taken into custody without incident.

7News cameras captured the truck surrounded by multiple police vehicles off to the right shoulder of the highway.

Cellphone video recorded by a passenger of a vehicle passing by the scene appeared to show the suspect.

No injuries or other crashes were reported.

Charges against Lekambrick are pending.

