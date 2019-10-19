Driver in custody after Miami Beach hit-and-run injures 4

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach that left four people injured and sent two of them to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash at 63rd Street and Collins Avenue, Saturday night.

Officials said a BMW struck four pedestrians at around 7:20 p.m. and fled the scene.

Paramedics transported two female victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the other two victims were treated at the scene and released.

Police said they have located the BMW and the driver in the area of the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Normandy Drive.

Officials said a DUI investigation is underway.

Officers have made temporary lane closures near the scene of the crash while they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

