SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a driver into custody after he led them on a chase that ended with a cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, officers pursued someone in a stolen vehicle, Tuesday morning.

The chase ended when, police said, the subject crashed into two marked Miami-Dade Police cruisers.

Fortunately, no officers were hurt.

Officers were able to apprehend the driver.

